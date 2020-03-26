Karl-Anthony Towns’ Family Impacted by Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly in the U.S. There are over 65,00 cases in the United States as well as 510,000 cases worldwide. Sadly, the parents of All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns were some of the thousands to be potentially diagnosed.

Towns Discusses His Parents

On Tuesday, Karl-Anthony posted an Instagram video revealing that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, reportedly was in a medically induced coma after suffering from Covid-19 symptoms. Towns described in the Instagram video that his mother’s fever was continuing to rise. He stated that her health continued to worsen until she was put into a medically induced coma.

Malika Andrews from ABC confirmed with the Timberwolves that Jacqueline Cruz did in fact test positive with Covid-19, which was not specified in the Instagram video.

Town’s fathers, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., also went to the hospital to get tested after suffering from Coronavirus symptoms. Now, he is currently being quarantined in his home without any news reported on the outcome of the test.

Video Messages

Towns is brought to tears throughout the video showing how emotional he is about his family’s encounter with the Coronavirus. The video is about five minutes and 32 seconds. Towns talks about how he feels he needed to speak out because of the position he is in as an NBA player.

Karl-Anthony Towns sends a heartfelt message urging everyone to take the coronavirus seriously after his mom was hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma. Wishing KAT and his family the best 🙏

At the end of the Instagram video, Towns urges all people to take care of themselves and their family by practicing social distancing.

In light of his family’s struggles, Towns generously donated $100,00 to the Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic has been fighting to stop the spread of the virus and find a cure.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had suspended the 2019-2020 NBA season indefinitely after NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus back in early March. NBA players to also test positive for Covid-19 include Kevin Durant, Donavan Mitchell, Marcus Smart, and Christian Wood.