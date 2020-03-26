Mike Holloway on Olympic Postponement

Mike Holloway coached an Olympian every four-year cycle since 1992. USA Track named him the head man in October in 2019. But he’ll have to wait awhile longer.

The International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. It’s one of the myriad of events affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Now, people like Holloway are left playing the waiting game.

"This is something I will cherish the rest of my life. "I'm not a guy that gets nervous about things, but I'm anxious about this. It's an incredible honor to be asked to head the best track and field team in the world." 🗣️ @HeadGatorTRK 📰: https://t.co/ORcZmNBCrz — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) October 30, 2019

Holloway’s Reaction and Response

USA Track & Field joined with USA Swimming & Diving last week in calling for the postponement.

The rumors started last week but Holloway said he saw this postponement coming. However, he’s more concerned with controlling the outbreak so everyone can go back to their normal lives.

Holloway’s initial reaction:

The status of any open competitions, including the USA Championships, are all still up in the air. Although, athletes can still find ways to stay in shape.

Holloway said it’s key to maintain a level of fitness. Team USA is looking into opening facilities in the coming weeks, but athletes should find alternatives in the meantime.

“The good thing about track and field is you can go out and run along the street,” Holloway said. “That’s not a problem.”

What Are His Responsibilities?

His role as the head track and field coach isn’t like Gregg Poppovich’s with USA Basketball. He’s not there to change someone’s blocks or workouts. He’s there help them realize their dreams.

Holloway on his duties:

His mindset is “Tell me what to look for” instead of “This is what I see” when it comes to supporting the athletes.

According to Holloway, they already heard a voice that made them Olympians and they need that same voice to reach the podium.

Who to Look For

The man they call “Mouse” is no stranger to coaching Olympians. Six different athletes have combined for nine medals for the United States under his tutelage.

In fact, former Gator Kerron Clement won gold in the 400m hurdles in Rio in 2016. Holloway said it’d be hard to bet against him to make any team.

But he listed Gators like Grant Holloway, Eric Futch, Krya Jefferson, TJ Holmes, Will Claye as a few hopefuls. But, nothing would’ve been decided until after the NCAA Championships.

Holloway on track and field across the globe:

But, as for now, it’s a wait-and-see to find out when the games will be held in 2021. Nobody, not even Holloway, knows. He hopes nobody will speculate on it too much.