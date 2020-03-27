Kamar Wilcoxson de-commits from Florida

Four-star defensive back from IMG Academy, Kamar Wilcoxson, has de-committed from the University of Florida. He made his decision public on his Twitter last night.

Wilcoxson’s time with Florida

On January 27, 2018, Florida officially offered a scholarship to Wilcoxson. From there, he committed to the Gators on November 3, 2018. Then, Wilcoxson de-committed from Florida on April 27, 2019. Three months later, Wilcoxson recommitted to Florida in July 2019, and remained committed there until last night.

Where will he go now?

Florida is still in the mix to get Wilcoxson. However, just from looking at Wilcoxson’s Twitter page, It seems like Ohio State has taken over. 247sports also thinks Ohio State is in the driver’s seat to land the four-star versatile defensive back. They list his crystal-ball as being 67 percent Ohio State, 17 percent Florida and 17 percent Georgia Tech.

Whether he chooses Ohio State, or Florida, Wilcoxson will have a chance to be a part of a great recruiting class for both teams as they both are in the top three in the recruiting rankings according to 247sports.

Impact on recruiting rankings

Florida has been hanging around the top three in the class of 2021 recruiting rankings. Florida has been as high as number 1 on the list, but after this de-commitment, they now sit at number three. According to 247sports Ohio State is now number 1 on that list, and they will likely stay there if Kamar Wilcoxson formally commits.

The entire top-five in the class of 2021 recruiting ranking is pretty interesting. Ohio State sits at the top, while Clemson is ranked second. Florida is ranked third, and Mack Brown and North Carolina are ranked fourth. Rounding out the top five is Miami.

It’s interesting because normally we see the SEC dominate in recruiting. However, the ACC has three teams in the top 5. We will see if that holds until next signing day, and if that results in a power shift in college football.