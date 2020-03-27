Magic Johnson Reacts to Virus

Former player and president of basketball operations for the Lakers, Magic Johnson, joined the many who are voicing their thoughts on the coronavirus. He spoke on social distancing, the impact of no sports, and thanked first responders.

Magic Encourages Social Distancing

Social distancing is a term used to describe remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible, according to the Center for Disease Control. It is an effort to slow down the spread of the virus.

Johnson asks that every practice social distancing in their lives

The best way to stop the rapid spread of the virus is to stay in your homes and avoid large gatherings.

Impact of No Sports

It’s been almost 2 weeks since every major sport has been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus. This is an unprecedented situation, and not having the escape of sports makes everything more difficult for some. Johnson talks about the difficulty of going through our daily lives without having any kind of sport to watch.

Magic also asks us to stay together despite not having sports we love to watch including the NBA.

Thanking Workers and First Responders

There are so many out of work from this pandemic. It is not just those in the sports industry but also small businesses all across the nation. There are also those overwhelmed with work such as first responders, medical professionals, etc. Everyone is trying to do their part in a time of uncertainty. Johnson took the time to thank those who are working countless hours to help.

Johnson has not been the only one thanking those working so hard during this time. Many prominent players, coaches, etc have made videos to thank them for their commitments. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and his teammates Golden Tate went to Twitter to give their thanks and appreciation.

Daniel Jones sends a heartwarming message to health care workers and first responders pic.twitter.com/O3nVWD26Cm — New York Giants (@Giants) March 20, 2020

This goes beyond just sports, others besides players and coaches want to give thanks to medical professionals and staff.

It is important to thank those who do so much even if it sometimes goes unnoticed. Like Magic said, the world needs to band together during these troubling times.