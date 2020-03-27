Notre Dame Football Trying To Figure Things Out

The Notre Dame football program faces a challenge after the university decided to suspend activities for teams that are not in their competitive season.

To our team, our fans and to all – stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Eqxnm8XrmA — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) March 12, 2020

The cancellations of all football activities, including recruiting events, has head coach Brian Kelly and the rest of the Fighting Irish trying to figure things out when it comes to building a 2020 football program.

Like all other colleges, the University of Notre Dame’s primary concern during this COVID-19 pandemic is the health and safety of its staff, athletes and other students.

The delay of team activities means that coaches will have to find ways to readjust their recruitment process as well as their spring training and summer conditioning.

Moreover, how coach Kelly and his staff respond over the next couple of weeks will be a reflection on how the team will fare this season.

Figuring It Out

The recruitment process is going to be very different for Coach Kelly this season. Like Kelly, most coaches will have to rely on other ways of recruiting due to limitations.

Even though recruiting will not be easy for coach Kelly, he is not giving up.

“Every recruit is very popular right now because coaches have plenty of time to be on the phone, to be using FaceTime, all of the social platforms where you can get out,” Kelly said early this week during an interview on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Furthermore, the veteran coach is preparing to take extra steps to make sure he recruits the right athletes.

The Offseason

Notre Dame would have been in its seventh week of spring training if it weren’t for the unexpected impact of the coronavirus.

With the Guglielmino Athletics Complex shutting down and the closing of several gyms and fitness centers, many of the players are sent home without any access or limited access to workout equipment.

Therefore, it’s now up to the coaching staff to find alternative plans to get their players in shape and ready before the season begins.

Coach Kelly’s goal is to have players go through at least four weeks of conditioning before they head to camp.

Looking Ahead

Notre Dame’s first game of the season is scheduled for Aug.29, at home against Navy. Also, they are playing a week earlier than most teams, which means the time spent during this offseason could affect the Fighting Irish.