NBA Eyeing A Return to the Regular Season

The NBA plans to finish the regular season

With the world undergoing the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the NBA decided to cancel the remainder of its regular season. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver proposed numerous ways in which the game we all love can return to the court.

A Few Options in which the NBA can return

To begin, commissioner Adam Silver outlined three options the league is considering: 1. Restart the season with fans. 2. Play games without fans. 3. Other ways for players to play such as a charity event or tournament. Additionally, Silver stated on SportsCenter that the NBA discussed having some sort of one-off All-Star style game as a fundraiser/entertainment diversion during the coronavirus league suspension. He went on to say that NBA games will resume “when public health officials give us the OK,”.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on how the game of basketball could make a come back this season:

NBA Players Diagnosed with Coronavirus

The madness began when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. In addition to his diagnosis, fellow teammate and NBA All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus as well. Several other players including Kevin Durant, Christian Woods, three unnamed players on the Brooklyn Nets, and two unknown players on the Los Angeles Lakers were among those who tested positive for the global pandemic. On the brighter side, Detriot Pistons’ power forward Christian Woods has fully recovered from the coronavirus, as well as Utah Jazz star players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

How the Future Holds Up in the NBA

Commissioner Adam Silver was asked if this turn of events could result in the NBA calendar being permanently shifted, such as the season starting on Christmas. Silver responded: “Possibly. Those are things we’re always talking about.” There remains a chance that Christmas Day hoops will begin during everyone’s favorite time of the year as the NBA strives to make the proper adjustments to resume its regular season.