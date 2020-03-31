LA Rams think they can contend

The Los Angeles Rams have been up in the air for a couple of years now. Back in 2017, their offense was elite compared to others. They had a plan in 2019 and it failed. And things remain looking shaky for the team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Dan Orlovsky used to play for the LA Rams in 2017 and was released months later, after announcing retirement. He was there to be a mentor for younger quarterbacks, Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

The team needs to rebuild this coming up season. Just because they will not have any first-round picks this year, does not mean there is not great potential in the second, third and lower. Their offensive line isn’t as bad as it could have looked after resigning Andrew Whitwork and Rob Havenstein.

Jared Goff threw for 4,638 passing yards last season ranking him third-best the NFL. They have Jalen Ramsey, Joseph Noteboom, Aaron Donald, Donte Deayon and Brian Allen. There is potential in this team but work needs to be improved in many areas.

The Rams only have a budget of a little over $6.9 million left.

Largest #Rams Cap Figures in 2020:

1. Jared Goff $36M

2. Aaron Donald $25M

3. Brandin Cooks $16.8M

4. Jalen Ramsey $13.7M

5. Tyler Higbee $8.6M

6. Robert Woods $8.1M

7. Michael Brockers $8M

8. A’Shawn Robinson $7.9M

9. Rob Havenstein $7.8M

10. Andrew Whitworth $6.6M — DOWNTOWN RAMS [DTR] (@DowntownRams) March 28, 2020

The Rams only have a budget of a little over $25.4 million in space per over the cap left.

The Rams lost their chance to make the playoffs last season and try for the Super Bowl. They wanted that wild card spot but the offensive line just shouldn’t bring it for them. Because they tried so hard to get into that spot, that risked the chance of next season’s higher picks. Was it worth it?