Life without Tom Brady for the Patriots

Twenty seasons. Six Super Bowl Rings. Four Super Bowl MVPs.

That’s what the New England Patriots have accomplished with future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady under center.

Now, with Brady a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots find themselves in a spot they haven’t been in since 1999: a roster without Brady featured on it.

As of now, the Pats haven’t made any moves at the quarterback position even though players like Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are currently available.

Right now, Jarrett Stidham, the former Auburn standout, looks to be the guy for New England.

The Patriot Way: Young and Unknown QBs

Patriots' captain Matthew Slater optimistic about Jarrett Stidham: 'He has a lot of great qualities'

The Patriots don’t go after veteran quarterbacks to start for their football team. Recently they’ve built from within, and that has turned out to be a successful strategy.

Brady, Matt Cassel and Jimmy Garoppolo were guys that weren’t highly-sought coming out of college. All three were late-round draft picks, yet all three have had successful NFL careers that started in New England.

Stidham has all the attributes of being the next great unknown quarterback to have success with the Patriots organization.

At least that’s what former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer believes.

“In terms of just spinning the ball – throwing it, velocity, how efficient his spiral is, control, accuracy – he’s at the upper echelon in terms of arm talent.,” he said. “I work with Wilson footballs and we do a lot of stuff in the offseason where they have a chip in the ball and measure things like spiral efficiency, velocity, and spin rate, and we measure it against a lot of guys and Jarrett is basically at the top of every category.”

The Patriots have always found ways to be successful without having a ton of high-profile players on the roster. With Stidham under center potentially Week 1 next season, a new era without No. 12 will begin.