Cuban Remains Hopeful for Season

COVID-19 continues to surge through the U.S., but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban remains hopeful for the NBA season and that sports will make a comeback.

NBA Closure

On March 11, a game between the Utah Jazz and OKC Thunder changed everything for the NBA and sports in the United States. The game was delayed for reasons fans did not know. Then, the game was canceled and fans were removed from Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Fans everywhere were thrown into confusion about the situation in OKC. That was when news broke that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had just tested positive for COVID-19.

That same night, the NBA suspended their season indefinitely.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Need for Sports

By the time night fell on March 12, most other leagues had suspended their seasons as well. The NHL postponed the regular season until further notice. The NCAA canceled the March Madness tournament and subsequently all other spring season sports. The MLB canceled the remainder of spring training and pushed opening day back until the summer.

The cancelation of nearly all sporting leagues and events in the U.S. has left many deprived and waiting anxiously for sports to return. This includes Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban said that this is a time when people need sports as a distraction most. While he understands the importance of protecting the safety and well-being of the country, he wants the league to start up as soon as possible, with or without fans in the arenas.

Possible Return

Cuban remains optimistic that the NBA season will, in fact, return. This view comes despite all of the uncertainty that continues to surround the COVID-19 pandemic. That same fear and uncertainty are reasons why Cuban thinks the people of the U.S. need sports to return. He says the U.S. needs something to rally behind.

Cuban said he would gladly return to the season as soon as it is safe enough to do so. He said the main reason is because of how much the U.S. depends on sports to keep them going. He wants the NBA to be “ahead of the curve” on the return.

Considering the NBA was first to end, it would certainly be interesting if they were first to return.