Jadeveon Clowney has dropped asking price

With no live sports currently on, NFL free agency continues to provide enough entertainment.

As of Wednesday, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, thought to be the top available guy at his position, has reduced his asking price for team to sign him. Before Wednesday, he was reportedly asking for around $20 million per year. Now, he has reduced that to $17-18 million per year.

Why?

This move from Clowney and his camp comes after multiple weeks of free agency. With Tom Brady having gone to Tampa Bay, DeAndre Hopkins getting traded and Phillip Rivers signing with the Colts, it seems all of the big-name guys have already found their new homes.

Yet still, the premiere available pass rusher in pro football does not have a deal for 2020. But according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, it was not for lack of interest.

And it is certainly not for lack of interest of his most recent team in the Seattle Seahawks. Essentially, every report indicates that Seattle is still interested in retaining the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

My understanding is, from Seattle's perspective, Jadeveon Clowney doesn't seem quite ready to make a decision but need to continue conducting business; thus deal to sign DE Benson Mayowa. I'm told move cd adjust budget for possible Clowney return. Team still thinks highly of him. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 2, 2020

What it means

Clowney and his people did two monumental things with this decision to lower his asking price:

First

It obviously moves the needle for his own negotiations. In all likelihood, the talks with interested teams that have stalemated to this point will actually get somewhere. The Clowney sweepstakes that was thought to hit when free agency opened up will probably hit now, just at a slightly more affordable price.

It seems trivial for teams to be that stubborn over just $2 million. However, this will more than likely be a long-term deal for Clowney, extending to at least 3-4 years. Over the course of a deal like that, that extra money adds up quickly, and can be a huge difference in filling out the back end of a roster.

More Importantly

It was thought that Clowney would set the edge rushing market with his deal. Since he was the top guy on the market, his deal impacts every other available guy at that position. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been thought to want about $20 million per year. But with Clowney being forced to lower his price to get signed, it seems unlikely that anybody will get to ask for that much and actually get pen to paper on a deal.

And it not only impacts other contracts, it impacts the landing spot of other edge rushers as well.