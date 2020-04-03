Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has a new workout partner. One that has Ravens’ fans confused and pondering what this means for the team and the upcoming season.

It’s no surprise that the reigning NFL MVP is working out with his teammate and the Ravens top wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, during the offseason. For some, it is shocking though that the dual is joined by Brown’s older cousin, Antonio Brown.

The social media post shows the three working out in South Florida has attracted attention from fans and is leaving them wondering if AB is heading to Baltimore.

Brown, a free agent, has been having trouble finding a new team to join as a result of his ongoing problems off the field.

In addition, the idea of AB working out and running routes with Jackson could be a problem as far as practicing social distancing, but the idea of him joining the Ravens is an even bigger problem. A problem that will do more bad than good for the Ravens organization.

The Problem with AB

Any team that decides to sign Brown will have to accept the baggage that comes with him. He has been battling legal issues since last season.

Also, he hasn’t played an NFL game since week 2 of last season, when the New England Patriots released him due to his investigations by the league.

Not only is the NFL investigating a lawsuit filed by his ex-trainer, Brittney Taylor, who accused AB of sexually assaulted her more than once. He is also facing other charges, including criminal mischief and felony burglary with battery.

For that reason, the Ravens offering AB a deal will not be a good look for the team.

Moreover, the trouble that AB has caused off the field has hindered teams from signing him.

Even if the Ravens choose to sign AB, the fact that the NFL will most likely suspend AB before he’s able to play a single game is too risky for the team.

Also, his past actions have shown that he is not mentally ready to become a part of a winning team like the Baltimore Ravens.

Plans for the Ravens

The Ravens offense of style is not a good fit for AB. When Baltimore drafted the Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in 2018, the team plan was to build an offense around the young quarterback.

The team runs a heavy-run offense. The type of offense that AB is not used to playing.

Also, the team’s offense is set up to where receivers barely touch the ball. Last season, the Ravens’ wide receivers only completed 115 catches.

Furthermore, the Ravens are not looking to sign any free agents anytime soon. Instead, they are expecting to add on to their offense in the upcoming draft.

The Ravens have nine picks in the draft, including five in the first three rounds.

AB and Jackson proved that when they get together, they have great chemistry on the field. However, Baltimore signing AB could bring a few issues to the team.