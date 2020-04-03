Laura Rutledge’s take on the NFL Draft

Sports reporter Laura Rutledge discusses her prediction for the upcoming 2020 NFL draft.

Career

Rutledge kicked off her professional journalism career with sideline reporting at Fox Sports. She first started broadcasting Tampa Bay Ray games and then moved on to cover the San Diego Padres. She also worked with College Fox Sports to cover the 2012 National Paintball Championship.

The University of Florida alumni later joined ESPN and the SEC Network in 2014. She hosted the Coors Light Post Game show on Fox and even got to host halftime segments in college football. She also launched and hosted an original show, SD Live, on Fox Sports.

During the 2018 season, she covered championships with ESPN, including the College Football Playoffs, the College Worlds Series, and even the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

She recently signed a contract extension with ESPN to remain in her position as SEC Nation host, anchor of Sportscenter, host of College Football Live, and is a permanent contributor to ESPN’s show “Get Up.”

Rutledge says she loves the adrenaline of Saturday college game days and has a blast covering with the SEC. She can’t wait to get back to work.

2020 NFL Draft

Rutledge explains that she thinks the Cincinnati Bengals are going to keep the top pick and select quarterback Joe Burrow.

She predicts the next quarterback that will be taken is Tua Tagovailoa but is conflicted with the team. She thinks either the Miami Dolphins or the Los Angeles Chargers.

Regarding the New England Patriots, she thinks the team is going to stick with the current quarterback roster.

When asked about the Chargers and Jordan Love, she explains that he gives off Patrick Mahomes vibes: His raw talent is undeniable, making him desirable in the draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on April 23th at 8 pm ET on ESPN.