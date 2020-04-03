Scott Stricklin Optimistic for Future

With the sports world on hold, what are Scott Stricklin and Florida athletics doing?

The Florida athletic director joined Sportscene with Steve Russell to provide some updates regarding Florida athletics. Just because there aren’t any sports going on doesn’t mean he takes a break.

Stricklin’s work routine:

Good morning. Starting the day with my new morning routine… by joining other @PresidentFuchs and other @UF campus leaders on a Zoom call. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/v1vlPGTSvT — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) April 1, 2020

He is optimistic everyday life will return to normal eventually. But, engaging in speculation isn’t exactly the best practice right now.

He’s hoping measures like social distancing and shelter-in-place orders can slow the rate of growth and assist the medical professionals in the field. After that, social distancing will be relaxed.

“Once that happens, sports will follow,” he said.

The Impact on Athletics

Besides the cancellation of seasons for winter and spring sports, athletes still saw some good news amid this crisis. The NCAA granted all spring athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Athletes like Kirby McMullen, Austin Langworthy, Sophia Reynoso and Cara Trombetta can get another crack at a senior year. Florida’s AD called it the “fair and decent thing to do.”

Stricklin on extra eligibility:

Florida athletics also hasn’t changed its facilities schedule with the shutdown. The new Florida ballpark is still underway. Stricklin said the job site is big enough for the contractors to still work while socially distancing.

Why not get started on the new football facility early? Well, McKethan Stadium is still home to a lot of equipment and offices that need to be moved out. Plus, accelerating the timeline doesn’t help much.

Stricklin on not accelerating construction:

How Is the UAA Helping

The department is utilizing resources that otherwise would go unused. For example, Gatorade.

Students and staff for UF Health needed the sports drink while running a COVID-19 screening site in The Villages. Stricklin said UF Health reached out to help those “burning up” in the Hazmat suits.

Paul Harvey would be proud, Andy. Good job with “the rest of the story” and highlighting the incredible things being done at @UFHealth!#GoGators @UF @FloridaGators https://t.co/lm5xxTn1Qp — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) March 27, 2020

No grocery stores in the area had it stocked. Thus, the UAA gave them products from its spring sports stockpile.

“Those are the kind of things I think are really healthy during this time to understand we’re all a part of a bigger goal,” he said.

Stricklin on seeing the bigger picture:

Looking Ahead to Fall

As for college football in general, the commissioner’s office and the SEC’s ADs haven’t even had a conversation about making decisions about the fall semester.

Stricklin said if the timeline set by authorities prove correct and the virus is contained, UF will see a regular fall. Even if it gets extended, he is optimistic about having a fall season still.

In general, he knows things will be back to normal too.