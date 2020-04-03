SEC Changes Championship Hosting

After the NCAA decided to give spring athletes another year of eligibility, the SEC announced that schools set to host conference championships in 2020 will host those events in 2021.

SEC schools scheduled to host Conference championship events that were cancelled in 2020 due to issues related to the coronavirus will host those events in the spring of 2021. https://t.co/oHeoEA3jwd — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 2, 2020

SEC Teams Hosting Championship

The conference’s decision to push back teams hosting championship events means these teams will now host next years championships:

Alabama – Women’s Tennis Championship and Softball Tournament

Arkansas – Men’s Tennis Championship

Georgia – Equestrian Championship

Texas A&M – Outdoor Track and Field Championships

These schools are not able to host this season because spring events were canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The conference’s decision has a ripple effect. Any school hosting championships in 2021 will now serve as the host in 2022. That includes Auburn for equestrian, Florida for women’s tennis and softball, Ole Miss for outdoor track & field and Georgia for men’s tennis.

Impact

Southeastern Conference baseball will not have to worry about any changes to their championship hosting schedule. The SEC holds its baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover Alabama every year. All 14 conference athletic directors voted in 2016 to keep the tournament at that location.

For 2021, the AAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship was going to be hosting by North Carolina in Chapel Hill. However, UNC can still host for 2o21 since the AAC had not announced a host university for the 2020-2021 season. The AAC has not decided on their conference championships.