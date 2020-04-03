WWE’s WrestleMania 36 to Take Place This Weekend; First Time With No Audience and Over Two Days

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 will air this weekend on April 4 and 5. It will not have a live audience.

For the first time in WrestleMania history, the event will take place on one day and have no spectators in attendance. Filming was on March 25 and 26 but the event will air this weekend on pay-per-view and on the WWE Network.

The tagline for this year’s WrestleMania is “Too Big for Just One Night.”

#WrestleMania is TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT, and this match may end up being too big for @WrestleMania. Who ya got: #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar or @DMcIntyreWWE? pic.twitter.com/YX0ExcWEgF — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 24, 2020

The original plan had WrestleMania 36 set to take place only on April 5 and at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It was also going to be live, however, changes were made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WrestleMania 36 will also take place in other unannounced locations. This marks the first time WrestleMania will take place in multiple venues since WrestleMania 2 in 1986.

Coronavirus Affecting the Card

Roman Reigns is out for his match against Goldberg in the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is at an elevated risk of catching the coronavirus due to his impaired immune system from prior health issues with leukemia. The WWE went on to accept his request to drop out.

"For all my fans, I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. Sometimes, things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family” – Reigns on not competing at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/LdlKAsV2AW — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) March 30, 2020

Wrestler Rey Mysterio, whose bout is against Andrade, is not on the card due to coronavirus concerns. Dana Brooke was set to participate in the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but due to similar concerns, she was pulled.

Wrestlemania’s battle royals, André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, were canceled in this year’s annual event. The WWE did this in an effort to limit the number of wrestlers in the ring at the same time.

WrestleMania Clothesline Hitting Facts