WWE’s WrestleMania 36 to Take Place This Weekend; First Time With No Audience and Over Two Days

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. While real sports have shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has pressed on and is set to run this weekend its first WrestleMania in an empty arena. WWE stood firm that the show must go on and largely moved a card highlighted by stars Brock Lesnar and John Cena to its performance center in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 will air this weekend on April 4 and 5. It will not have a live audience.

For the first time in WrestleMania history, the event will take place on one day and have no spectators in attendance. Filming was on March 25 and 26 but the event will air this weekend on pay-per-view and on the WWE Network.

The tagline for this year’s WrestleMania is “Too Big for Just One Night.”

The original plan had WrestleMania 36 set to take place only on April 5 and at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It was also going to be live, however, changes were made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.  WrestleMania 36 will also take place in other unannounced locations. This marks the first time WrestleMania will take place in multiple venues since WrestleMania 2 in 1986.

Coronavirus Affecting the Card

Roman Reigns is out for his match against Goldberg in the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is at an elevated risk of catching the coronavirus due to his impaired immune system from prior health issues with leukemia. The WWE went on to accept his request to drop out.

Wrestler Rey Mysterio, whose bout is against Andrade, is not on the card due to coronavirus concerns. Dana Brooke was set to participate in the SmackDown Women’s Championship, but due to similar concerns, she was pulled.

Wrestlemania’s battle royals, André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, were canceled in this year’s annual event. The WWE did this in an effort to limit the number of wrestlers in the ring at the same time.

WrestleMania Clothesline Hitting Facts

  • The longest-running event in professional wrestling history at 35 years
  • Former New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski is the host of WrestleMania 36
  • Ranked sixth most valuable sporting event by Forbes in 2017
  • Triple H will not participate for the first time in 13 years

