Duncan and Garnett inducted to Hall of Fame

Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant are among nine honorees in this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

The star-studded class also included: a four-time National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Also, 10-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings and three-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbra Stevens.

In addition, the selection of longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann brings the Class of 2020 to nine.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and the 2008 MVP award.

Many people talked about Bryant after his devastating death in a helicopter crash. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, said it was an incredible accomplishment and honor.

Former Lakers player Magic Johnson also spoke and said it breaks my heart he won’t be there to receive the award himself and give a great speech.

Tim Duncan

https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1246468855989485568

Duncan, who did not play basketball until his freshmen year of high school, said he never dreamed of this.

After high school, Duncan spent four years at Wake Forest and was drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Duncan, a 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP, won the NBA Finals in three different decades.

Kevin Garnett

https://twitter.com/Timberwolves/status/1246470087927685123

After spending his first 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Garnett had a huge challenge transitioning to Boston with Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo.

Garnett won a championship in his first season in Boston beating the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

Garnett says it was an honor to be selected and this is what he worked for.

Hall of Fame Class of 2020

President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame John L. Doleva said, the basketball community lost iconic figures like David Stern and Kobe Bryant, as well as the game due to COVID-19.

“The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honorees is beyond measure.”