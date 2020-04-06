SEC Extends In-Person Suspension on Athletic Activities

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) extended the in-person suspension for all athletic activities. This includes meetings, training, practices and clinics.

The SEC announced this on Friday.

All @SEC in-person athletics activities, including practices, meetings, organized gatherings–voluntary or required–including camps & clinics are suspended thru May 31. Virtual film review is permissible & will expand to max 4 hrs/week beginning Apr. 6. https://t.co/Kuzx3UyFzP — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 3, 2020

The SEC and other conferences have changed this deadline a few times. At first, all conferences suspended sporting activities until April 15th. Due to the COVID-19 virus spreading rapidly, they took other measures to keep everyone safe.

COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, is still spreading all around the world. Because of this, the SEC has decided to extend the date on the suspension to May 31st.

The conference stated this during their press release on Friday:

“The Southeastern Conference today announced that all in-person athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required, as well as camps and coaches clinics, will be suspended through at least May 31, based on public health advisories related to continuing developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19),”

With the change of date also came adjustments to already established guidelines. One of these guidelines affected was the one that allowed two hours of virtual meetings between athletes and coaches.

Instead of two hours a week, the athletes and coaches will be able to meet for four hours a week. However, the virtual meetings are still strictly for chalk talk and film review purposes. The coaches are not allowed to watch the athletes performing any kind of physical training.

Along with virtual meetings with the coaches, the athletes are also receiving the resources they would normally receive on campus. These include tutoring, health consultants and advising.

You can read the full details here.

Just days before this announcement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the cancellation of the SEC meeting. Sankey said the safety of everyone was more important than the annual Spring meeting.

Other Conferences

Other conferences have yet commented on whether or not they will follow suit. The Big 12 conference previously followed the SEC on approving virtual meetings between the coaches and players.

So far the other conferences still hold their original date for the suspension.