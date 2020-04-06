UF Swimmer Tori Bindi Achieves 2020 Outstanding Leader Award

The University of Florida Alumni Association has awarded Tori Bindi the 2020 Outstanding Leader Award, making her the first student-athlete to achieve the award since 2015.

Outstanding Leader Award

The Outstanding Leader Award is given out by the Alumni Association each semester to seniors who have left a positive impact on the community and have inspired fellow students and peers. Recipients are featured in the commencement program and honored in advance of commencement.

Tori Bindi has represented the University and its athletic association with incredible leadership qualities. Bindi is graduating with a 3.94-grade point average and several other awards under her belt.

In 2018, she received Florida’s Anderson Scholar Award with Highest Distinction honors then. In 2019, she achieved CSCAA First-Team All-American selection. She is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and a member of the 2017 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

This year, she served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President. Bindi was able to attend UF Board of Directors’ meetings and meet with Atheltic Director Scott Sticklin regularly. According to Stricklin, “She has truly embraced every opportunity during her four years at Florida and is recognized as one of UF’s Outstanding Senior Leaders is a well-deserved honor. “

“As an active member in SAAC I have been given opportunities to lead big service projects, head event committees, and sit on the @FloridaGators Board of Directors-very exciting things that most students don’t get access to.” –@thetoribindi#GoGators pic.twitter.com/TMuRbJxRNa — The Gators Experience (@GatorsExp) January 16, 2020

Bindi’s Accomplishments

Bindi was able to end her college swimming career on an incredible note. She recorded personal-best times in the 100 free, 200 free and 500 free at the 2020 Southeastern Conference Championships. She also competed in the 800 free relay where UF grabbed a runner-up conference finish.

Tori Bindi is the 12th women’s swimming and diving student-athlete to have been awarded the Oustanding Leader recognition.

“I’m really honored to be able to represent the University of Florida athletics in a leadership capacity that’s on the stage of the entire university,” Bindi said.

Although Bindi is graduating from the University and starting a new chapter, she leaves behind a legacy meant to inspire students and athletes to attain leadership roles within the Gainesville community. Florida Women’s Swimming Head Coach Jeff Poppell said that she is a “great leader both in and out of the pool.”