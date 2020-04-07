Mel Kiper Talks Patriots in NFL Draft 2020

Brady, Belichick and the Patriots had a historical run. It was a surprise when Tom Brady decided to take his talents to Tampa Bay. Now, the Patriots have a fight for the starting quarterback position for the first time in almost 20 years.

Mel Kiper Jr. weighs in on how this will affects their decisions and the NFL draft.

Projections for the Patriots

The Patriots now have veterans Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler, as well as fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham on their depth chart at the quarterback position. As of right now, Stidham is rumored to win the job.

Despite those rumors, lots of mock drafts have New England going after a QB with the 23rd overall pick in the first round.

Kiper released his 2020 NFL mock draft and has the Patriots taking Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in round 1.

“Are the Patriots really going to roll with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler as their 2020 quarterbacks? I’m not buying it. I’ll stick with a QB here, although I’m moving Love back into the fourth spot in my QB rankings, ahead of Jacob Eason. At 6-foot-4, Love has all the traits that teams look for in a starter, but his 2019 stats — 20 TD passes, 17 INTs — will scare off some. I don’t put much stock into it because of all of the talent (and an entire coaching staff) that he lost from the 2018 season, when he had 32 TD passes and six INTs. It’s tough to know whether Bill Belichick is going to treat the season as a rebuild, but taking Love makes sense either way.”

Despite Kiper’s projection, Love might not even still be on the clock by the time they’re up. Love completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for Utah State last season.