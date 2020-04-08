Are the Dolphins trying for Burrow?

Joe Burrow made major headlines this past college football season. He led the LSU Tigers to a championship win and took home the coveted Heisman Trophy. The 23-year-old is one of the most talked-about players going into the 2020 NFL Draft, and a new team has shown interest.

Burrow’s Numbers

The college football star started off as a back-up at The Ohio State University. Most fans know the cinderella story of how he transferred to LSU in 2018, leading the team to a number one in 2019. In his senior season, he threw for over 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns. After an impressive run, he enters into professional football as the top prospect for nearly every team.

.@Joe_Burrow10 has come a long way, but he’s never forgotten where he came from. #GreatnessIsAChoice 📺: 2020 @NFLDraft, April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/VGymFwrBEB — NFL (@NFL) April 1, 2020

From the Bayou to Miami

Every team has made it clear that Burrow would command their offense well. But who will draft him? The Miami Dolphins have thrown their hat into the mix. There are three weeks until the NFL Draft takes place. Currently, the Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 Draft spot, and it is predicted that they will select Burrow. The Dolphins are armed with the fifth pick. So how does the Ohio native end up in Florida? They would have to trade up.

Trading Up

Some experts may say, that the Dolphins ability to trade up for the 6’3 quarterback is slim, but not impossible. The No. 5 has traded for the No. 1 twice before: the 1995 Bengals and 2001 Atlanta Falcons. This move is not impossible and Miami needs a quarterback.

Burrow has noted that he would be ‘happy’ ending up in south Florida. The Dolphins have struggled to win games and fill the stands for the past three seasons. Attaining this offensive star may be the key to success for Miami. Now that QB legend Tom Brady is suiting up for Tampa, the Dolphins are looking to generate buzz by potentially choosing the LSU alum.