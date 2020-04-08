Cal Ripken Jr. relives Iron Man moment

2,131 games in a row. That’s the equivalent to playing a game every day for nearly six years. Last night, ESPN aired Cal Ripken Jr.’s record-breaking game, passing Lou Gehrig as the Iron Man.

Game 2,131

This was a special night in baseball history. A record that once seemed nearly untouchable, would be broken and further shattered (Ripken Jr. would finish with 2,632 consecutive games played).

On Sept. 6, 1995, the Baltimore Orioles defeated the California Angels 4-2 which included this home run heard around the league.

"Going, going, gone!" Cal Ripken Jr. went deep on his record-setting night, and it was an absolute laser

What made this game and night so special is the player Ripken was. Always a great teammate and loved by the city of Baltimore and the league itself, he always wanted to put others before him.

There was a lot of emotions going on in this game; from Ripken Jr. to the fans to the celebrities in attendance (Bill Clinton was there), this game had it all. A game delay that lasted over twenty minutes was certainly warranted for the new Iron Man.

Another special moment for Ripken Jr. that night was locking eyes with his dad, Cal Ripken Sr. Senior was a manager of the Orioles organization for just over one season before being fired early in the 1988 season.

How good was he?

This record is extremely impressive. What makes it even greater is that Ripken Jr. didn’t just suit up every night and was productive enough to stay in the league for a while. Instead, he was as reliable as it got both at the plate and in the field.

A record that began on May 30, 1982, was just the start of Ripken’s illustrious career. Nineteen All-Star selections, two MVP awards and winning the 1983 World Series, Ripken cemented himself as one of the game’s best short-stops and emerged as a Baltimore great.

Taking in 2131 on ESPN with my pal Nash. Brings back so many great memories!

Other League Notes

Before and after the airing of the game, Ripken Jr. spoke with several analysts and commentators just so they could hear from one of the all-time greats themselves. One of the topics of conversation is baseball starting up again.

This plan includes starting the league in Arizona in May with all 30 teams playing in Chase Field, the surrounding spring training facilities and other fields as well. Here’s what Ripken Jr. had to say about the plan.

With no live sport,s it is fun reliving these moments, especially for those who weren’t alive to see them happen firsthand. Regardless, we know this is just a small step in covering our sports need until we get to see them live again.