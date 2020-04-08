Home / Football / Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil new uniforms for 2020 season
Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Devin White show off the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms for the 2020 season. (Credit: NFL)

Steven Walker April 8, 2020

There is a big change coming in Tampa Bay.

No, it’s not just Tom Brady. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, the Buccaneers unveiled their highly-anticipated uniform redesign. The uniforms drawback on the past, while preparing for the future.

The announcement video accumulated over 23,000 likes in the first 24 hours. The video features linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Devin White. While Godwin Dons the number 12 in the video, he has since relinquished the coveted number to new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

The jerseys themselves are reminiscent of the Buccaneers’ jerseys prior to their redesign in 2014. In their own tweet, Tampa Bay conceded that the jerseys are, “new but familiar.”

The redesign includes multiple different uniform combinations. These combinations include white jerseys with white pants, red jerseys with pewter pants, and a new pewter jersey and pewter pants combination.

Additionally, the helmets stay largely untouched.

The redesign brings back the popular pewter color scheme first introduced in 1997. In that redesign, Tampa Bay retired their beloved “creamsicle” color scheme. The Buccaneers have won four different jersey designs in their history. From their start to 1996 the team wore white and creamsicle uniforms. Starting in 1997 to 2013, Tampa Bay wore a red, white and pewter uniform combination. From 2014 to 2019, the team donned their infamous “digital numbers” design that many fans did not care for. The team seems to have gotten this message with its fourth redesign in franchise history.

Another Tampa sports franchise, the Rays, positively replied to the reveal tweet.

Also, different Bucs players sounded off on their reaction to the reveal. Needless to say, there were positive reactions all around.

What’s next?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ public training camps start on July 26 but are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 8, all NFL facilities are closed until further notice. Additionally, NFL teams are also not permitted to visit potential draftees.

