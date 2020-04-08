Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil new uniforms for 2020 season

There is a big change coming in Tampa Bay.

No, it’s not just Tom Brady. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, the Buccaneers unveiled their highly-anticipated uniform redesign. The uniforms drawback on the past, while preparing for the future.

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

The announcement video accumulated over 23,000 likes in the first 24 hours. The video features linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Devin White. While Godwin Dons the number 12 in the video, he has since relinquished the coveted number to new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

The answer you've been waiting for… Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

The jerseys themselves are reminiscent of the Buccaneers’ jerseys prior to their redesign in 2014. In their own tweet, Tampa Bay conceded that the jerseys are, “new but familiar.”

The redesign includes multiple different uniform combinations. These combinations include white jerseys with white pants, red jerseys with pewter pants, and a new pewter jersey and pewter pants combination.

Additionally, the helmets stay largely untouched.

The redesign brings back the popular pewter color scheme first introduced in 1997. In that redesign, Tampa Bay retired their beloved “creamsicle” color scheme. The Buccaneers have won four different jersey designs in their history. From their start to 1996 the team wore white and creamsicle uniforms. Starting in 1997 to 2013, Tampa Bay wore a red, white and pewter uniform combination. From 2014 to 2019, the team donned their infamous “digital numbers” design that many fans did not care for. The team seems to have gotten this message with its fourth redesign in franchise history.

Another Tampa sports franchise, the Rays, positively replied to the reveal tweet.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 7, 2020

Also, different Bucs players sounded off on their reaction to the reveal. Needless to say, there were positive reactions all around.

I’m really feeling the new white getup #GoBucs https://t.co/xX91UdsXpc — Mj Stewart (@Checkout_Marv) April 7, 2020

These cold!!!!! I can feel the greatness in these!!!!! https://t.co/Vl2I8slTju — Bryant Mitchell (@_Bmitch16) April 7, 2020

What’s next?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ public training camps start on July 26 but are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 8, all NFL facilities are closed until further notice. Additionally, NFL teams are also not permitted to visit potential draftees.