New York Giants Look into the 2020 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, the New York Giants are ready to fill ten open positions.

They have ten picks in the draft this year. Last month, the NFL gave 32 compensatory choices to 15 teams, allowing the Giants to add a selection in the 3rd round and two additional ones in the seventh round. They start the draft with the 4th overall pick and end it with No. 255.

Giants’ Draft Goals

The NY Giants are entering the draft on the hunt for a free safety starter. This comes after last seasons starter, Antoine Bethea, became a free agent after his release from the team’s contract. However, the Giants do have a strong stafety starter, Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers is fairly new to the team, being drafted just last year. He was traded by the Cleveland Browns for Odell Beckham Jr. During the 2019 week 11 matchup, Peppers suffered from a fractured back, causing him to be put out the rest of the season.

One of the goals is to find a safety that is a compatible counterpart to Pepper. The team definitely has some solid options.

NFL Draft 2020: Who are the best safeties for Giants? Ranking Xavier McKinney, Grant Delpit, Antoine Winfield Jr., more https://t.co/lAVpPVLfXK #NYG #NYGiants #Giants https://t.co/ZuXIiPc0Og — United Van Rentals (@LasVegasVans) March 19, 2020

Hear from an Expert

ESPN NFL Nation Beat Reporter Jordan Raanan explains his thoughts on the Giants in the upcoming draft.

He explains that the Giants current roster is far from perfect. They have a lot of positions to fill in order to be more competitive in the league for the upcoming season.

Raanan discusses quarterback Daniel Jones. He was selected by the team in the first round as the sixth overall pick in the draft last year. He believed that Jones showed real potential on the field last season and could be the bright light at the end of the tunnel for Giants’ fans.

Jason Garrett, who is a former NFL player and coach, is a new addition to the New York Giants franchise by being hired as the Offensive Coordinator back in January. Raanan shows some concern that Garrett hasn’t served in this position for awhile, but feels confident in the fact that he could help out the Giants rookie head coach Joe Judge.

The 2020 Draft will be held virtually starting April 23rd and ending the 25th.