Rickie Fowler is Looking Forward to Getting Back as The Masters Find a New Date

Augusta National Golf Club is shown on what would've been the first practice round for the Masters, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. They are cities defined by their signature sporting events. When you hear Augusta, you instantly think of the Masters. When Omaha comes up, it’s often in the same breath with the College World Series. For these cities and others, the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is an especially tough blow.(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Dylan Walker April 10, 2020 Golf, PGA Golf 37 Views

Rickie Fowler is looking forward to the prospect of getting back on the course.

COVID-19 has been affecting the sports world for almost a month now, and the PGA Tour is no different.

However, unlike the NBA and MLB, the PGA Tour has already begun scheduling their restart of play. Outside of The Open Championship being canceled, the three remaining major golf tournaments have been given a new date.

Fowler, who has five PGA Tour wins, is in limbo with the extra time he has with no golf to play.

Despite taking the extra time off, Fowler wants to get back to golfing. With the return dates of the major tournaments already announced, Fowler and other PGA players have something to look forward to in a current time of uncertainty.

The Return of The Masters

Although there will be no magic in Augusta this Spring, the green jacket can still be put on this year. The Masters, which was originally set to tee off this week, is moved to Nov. 9 through the 15.

The Fall date change means it will be the first time The Masters will not be taking place in March or April.

There was a method to the decision making on formally announcing a return date for The Masters so early on. As part of a press release, Chairman Fred Ridley shared that the “anticipation of staging the tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game.”

Jack Nicklaus Take on The Masters

Eighteen-time major golf champion and six-time Masters champion, Jack Nicklaus, was shocked to hear The Masters being rescheduled.  Nicklaus went over the logistics and planning the tournament will have to oversee for it to be successful in a different season.

Despite a long career around the game of golf, the grandness of Augusta has not worn out for Nicklaus.

