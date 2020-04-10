Tennessee Titans draft preparation

The NFL Draft will have a completely different feel this year. It’s virtually the only sporting event set to happen this month. April 23 through April 25 the league will conduct the draft from the privacy of their own homes.

For the Tennessee Titans, this will be a huge change from last year’s draft. The Titans’ basically hosted the event. The 2019 draft took place right down the road from Nissan Stadium on Broadway.

It was an extravagant three-day event that attracted NFL fanatics from across the country to Nashville.

Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel hopes that the virtual draft can be just as much of a success as last year’s draft.

A draft like never before

Nearly every aspect of preparation and communication for the draft is occurring electronically. That means no in-person player evaluations, workouts or interviews.

Vrabel and his staff have relied on phone calls and video conferences for their evaluations and discussions on picks. Imagine a world without technology. Who knows if the draft would even occur this year.

Names to watch for

The Titans have a bright future and a freshly-signed franchise quarterback. So, what are the team’s upcoming draft plans?

ESPN’s NFL Nation beat reporter Turron Davenport thinks there are a few key positions the Titans need to add depth to.

Tennessee has the 29th overall pick. It is predicted that the Titans will consider a cornerback or edge rusher in the first round. Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa has been mentioned as a potential pick along with Auburn’s Marlon Davidson.

Some options at cornerback (that will likely be first or second-rounders) are:

It would also be wise for the Titans to pick up an explosive wide receiver early. Houston’s Jalen Reagor and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk are both options.