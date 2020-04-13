Boselli Family Overcomes COVID-19

Tony Boselli’s Experience

Tony Boselli overcame many obstacles in his seven-year NFL career. But this year he faced a challenge like never before: COVID-19.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive tackle tested positive for the virus in March, and it quickly deteriorated Boselli’s health. On March 29, Boselli was admitted to the ICU.

“I don’t know if I ever was like I thought I was going to die,” Boselli said to ESPN about his time in the ICU. “But I remember having the conversation with myself: I don’t want to die here.”

Boselli has since been released. However, his wife, Angi, and his son, Andrew, contracted the virus.

Andrew Boselli’s Experience

While neither were sick enough to be hospitalized, Andrew, 22, said he didn’t have an easy time with the virus, either.

In an article and video posted on the Florida State website ― Andrew’s school where he also plays tackle ― the younger Boselli detailed his experience with the coronavirus.

When I first heard the news of the coronavirus pandemic, I, like most, saw the studies that said it was primarily a danger to the elderly and figured it wouldn’t have much impact on me, my family or friends. – Andrew Boselli, 22, via the FSU athletics website

Boselli said that doctors told him he had a mild case. But a day later, Boselli said he had a fever of 103 degrees.

It was the highest fever of my life, but I felt like I was freezing.detailed his father’s experience with the virus.

Fortunately, Boselli said that his family ― his father, mother and brother ― have all recovered from the coronavirus.

“I’m thankful to say that my family and I have recovered from our fight with the coronavirus,” Boselli said. “But I also want everyone to know just how hard it was. I spent days feeling miserable. And my dad, a strong, healthy 47-year-old man with no underlying health conditions, spent three days in the intensive care unit.”

Boselli hoped that by describing his terrible time with COVID-19, others would start to take the virus more seriously.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States, Boselli’s pleas seem like a reasonable task.