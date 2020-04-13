Browns get ready for Draft

After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns look to bounce back in one of the toughest divisions in football in the AFC North.

Changes

Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not play as well as he did in his rookie campaign playing under his second new head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens was fired at the end of the season and in came Kevin Stefanski.

Also, the Browns hired a new general manager Andrew Berry, the sixth Browns’ general manager in nine seasons.

Cleveland has a new coach, new general manager and a new draft process.

The NFL announced the draft will go on in fully virtual format.

Berry talks about how the team is adapting to the new format.

Knowing what players to draft can difficult not being able to see the players pro day, or speak to them leading to the draft.

Here are some positions the Browns need improvement on going into the draft.

Left Tackle

The offensive line struggled at protecting Baker Mayfield, who was sacked 40 times last season. This was tied for seventh worse in NFL.

General manager Andrew Berry said he’s not worried about finding a left tackle as much as he is finding a tackle.

“I think the distinction between left tackle and right tackle is really outdated,” Berry said. “Tackles are tackles.”

Here are some of the best available tackles in the draft: Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton from Louisville, Alabama’s Jedrick Willis, Andrew Thomas from Georgia and Austin Jackson from Southern California.

Will the Chargers look to grab their QB of the future? Mel Kiper's latest NFL Mock Draft is in: https://t.co/QAyABkx6ux pic.twitter.com/X7yBSq3gdM — ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2020

Mel Kiper has Cleveland selecting Becton at No. 10 in his mock draft. He is 6’7″ and weighing around 357 to 364 pounds.

Linebacker

Two of the team’s starting linebackers, Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert, left in free agency. That leaves Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and B.J. Goodson trying to fill the void.

One player to watch out for early in the first round is Clemson’s Issiah Simmons.

He can multiple positions at a high level.

Isaiah Simmons by alignment for Clemson in 2019:

* Safety: 218 snaps

* Slot CB: 286 snaps

* OLB: 160 snaps

* ILB/MLB: 120 snaps

* Perimeter CB: 17 snaps He rushed the passer 71 times and had *7* sacks. The most versatile player in the 2020 NFL Draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2020

Defensive Back

Cleveland selected Denzel Ward fourth in 2018 draft then drafted Greedy Williams in second round in 2019.

In addition, Cleveland signed free agent Karl Joseph along with Andrew Sendejo.

In the draft, LSU’s Grant Delpit as well as Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. can fit for the Browns.

Defensive back is not a huge need but definitely a position it can add to.