Todd Gurley is excited to be back in Georgia with Atlanta

Running back Todd Gurley has recently been traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, the Baltimore native has now returned to Georgia, where he played college football. The Rams drafted Gurley in 2015 and played five seasons on the west coast.

Now, Gurley is excited about his new journey and ready to help his new team reach the Super Bowl.

Gurley’s College Years

During Gurley’s years as a Bulldog, he averaged over 1,000 yards a season. In his freshman year, he ended the season with 17 rushing touchdowns. This was the most rushing touchdowns of his collegiate career. However, during his sophomore year, back in 2013, he had six receiving touchdowns, the most of his career at the University of Georgia.

Gurley’s Years as a Ram

During Gurley’s five year tenure with the Rams, he ran over 1,000 yards three times. However, during his career with the Rams, he has over 5,000 yards. Also, he ended four out of five seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons Offense

Gurley has entered a special offense in Atlanta, headlined by Julio Jones. The Falcons wide receiver accounted for over 1,000 receiving yards six seasons in a row. Complementing Jones is Calvin Ridley, who accounted for over 800 yards in his first two seasons in the NFL. This core of wide receivers is one of the best in the NFL. With veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, the addition of Gurley makes the Falcons even more dangerous.

With Gurley back in Georgia, this Falcons squad can become something special. Being so close to becoming a Super Bowl champions in the 2016 season, the Falcons are looking to redeem themselves. Gurley, also close to being named Super Bowl champion in the 2018 season, looks to redeem himself. This seems to be the perfect fit for Gurley, and the upcoming season will be one where everyone looks out for the Falcons.