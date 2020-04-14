Aggies’ QB Jordan Love Ready for Draft

Right now, it’s been tricky trying to pin down where this year’s quarterbacks will end up in the draft. Utah State’s Jordan Love is one of this season’s most interesting wildcards going into the NFL draft. As of now, he could end up anywhere between No. 5 and No. 25.

More QB draft notes:

— I have not talked to one team that doesn’t have #LSU’s Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

— #UGA QB Jake Fromm is buzzing because of his interviews & he’s a favorite of QB coaches.

— Utah St QB Jordan Love is the true wildcard, with a draft window from No. 5 to 25. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

What is Love?

Love’s physical abilities during his sophomore year propelled him into the limelight in 2018. He threw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in his second year. His performance helped get him some attention in the 2020 NFL Combine, being compared to former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and Patrick Mahomes.

Love on being compared to Patrick Mahomes:

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes Love hasn’t proven himself in the eyes of recruiters yet.

“I don’t think that he’s really a guy that people would gravitate to, based on the conversations that I am having,” Garafolo said on NFL NOW. “I’m really not going to be listening for his name until the back end of the first round in this draft.”

60 career TDs in three seasons at @USUfootball.

9,003 yards of total offense. 🔥 Where will QB @Jordan3Love land? 📺: 2020 @NFLDraft, April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/i3tGuAMG5K — NFL (@NFL) April 11, 2020

His statistical appeal declined in 2019, however, which seemed to have skewed some teams’ opinions. His junior year saw him take a step backward, throwing for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a blistering 17 interceptions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler discusses split interest in Love based on his personality and throwing prowess:

Who’s Interested?

Teams that are reported to be keeping their eye on love include the Patriots – who just recently lost Tom Brady– and the Packers.

Due to Love’s accurate, albeit inconsistent throwing, he’s a serious contender for either of these teams. At the same time, if he does end up lower in the draft, the Dolphins have the option of picking him up as well.

Love discussing his excitement for the draft:

Where and When to Watch

Despite COVID-19 complications, the NFL draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 23 and end Saturday, April 25.

According to NBC’s Peter King, commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the first-round picks from his basement due to newly enforced coronavirus guidelines.

You can watch the NFL Draft online on NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/watch