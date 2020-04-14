NFL Draft: Saban on Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is projected to be one of the first thirty-two names called in this year’s NFL Draft. But, where will this dynamic national championship-winning quarterback end up?

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban discussed Tua’s strengths, weaknesses and what makes him one of the premiere leaders in the rookie class of 2020.

Saban’s Opinions

Nick Saban is one of the most polarizing and accomplished head coaches in recent history. And, Tua is arguably his best quarterback. Saban praised many of Tua’s traits that translate well to the big leagues. Those traits are his accuracy, decision-making skills, leadership and football I.Q.

But, A discussion of Tua’s skills can not be completed without discussing the question marks about his list of injuries.

Tua’s Injuries

“Tank for Tua” was the name of the NFL season for some teams. Yes, Miami I am talking about you. But, That was put into question after Tua suffered a season-ending injury in November.

Tagovailoa has suffered several injuries in his illustrious college career. From both of his ankles to his index finger, Tua has had an injury in each of his seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback. To some NFL teams that is a red flag.

Saban also discussed his injuries. He stated that all of the injuries stemmed from Tagovailoa’s desire to extend plays.

Saban even broke down some film on Tua Tagovailoa for ESPN+.

"A lot of guys can't do this." Nick Saban knows firsthand that Tua is something special ➡️https://t.co/5o6AotZSf7 pic.twitter.com/O2MK6HFfVd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 13, 2020

Tua’s Potential NFL Homes

Tagovailoa has been mocked going anywhere from the third overall pick all the way to mid-way through the first round. The two destinations that pop up most for the Alabama star are the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both of those teams are rebuilding, but Tua has the opportunity to start and win right away. First, with the Dolphins, Tua will have a young team that will have the time to develop and compete in a division that is now wide open. Next, The Chargers may have the most weapons on both sides of the ball to help give Tua the ability to potentially make a playoff run. Neither team will have an established day one starter at the quarterback position.

All in all, whoever drafts this Alabama legend will be getting a competitive football player that has only lost one game in his entire college career.