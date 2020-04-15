Graziano: Dak Prescott planning to holdout from offseason activities

According to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to holdout and not participate in any of the team’s virtual offseason programs.

“My understanding is that Dak Prescott has no intention of participating in the offseason program absent a new contract,” Graziano said on Wednesday.

Many speculated how the coronavirus outbreak would change offseason plans for Prescott. According to Graziano, nothing has changed for the 26-year-old quarterback.

Prescott is still vying for a long-term contract with the Cowboys. After his rookie deal expired at the end of the 2019 season, Dallas franchise-tagged the fifth-year starter. With this move, the Cowboys locked Prescott in with the team for at least another year.

Additionally, Graziano speculates that this move is a statement by Prescott.

Prescott’s chances at a new contract in 2020 took a hit when Dallas extended running back Ezekiel Elliot in September of 2019. Once Elliot signed a six-year $90 million dollar contract it left little cap space for another mega-deal.

Reactions from the front office

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones does not think the hold out is a big deal. According to him per The Athletic, Prescott has a commitment to the team.

“It’s not a concern of mine,” Jones said. “Dak understands, in my mind, one of the great things about Dak is his commitment to building a team. I don’t have an issue there.”

Additionally, Jones’ son Stephen Jones says that Prescott has every opportunity to participate in these offseason activities. In an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones brushed off reports about Prescott not participating.

“I’m not necessarily aware of that,” Stephen Jones said. “He certainly was sent an iPad, and I know he certainly can participate. For every player, it’s voluntary in terms of their participation in the virtual meetings. I’m not aware and haven’t been made aware of to what degree Dak’s participation level would be.”

It is currently unclear if the Cowboys with Jerry Jones and their first-year head coach Mike McCarthy are in contract negotiations with Prescott at the moment.