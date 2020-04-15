Home / College Football / Jeff Okudah prepares for NFL Draft
Jensen Young April 15, 2020

With the NFL Draft just a week away, Jeff Okudah is a name you can expect to be called in the first several picks. Jeff Okudah is a junior from Ohio State University. At 6’1″, Okudah bring the size that many teams look for in a top cornerback. He does not, however, lack speed, like many taller corners might with his 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

NFL Comparison

After the combine, NFL Analyst Lance Zierlien compared Okudah to Patrick Peterson. Zierlien said “trusting his traits, talent and recovery speed could make [Okudah] one of the top shutdown corners in the game.”

With a comparison to one of the best cornerbacks of the last decade, he is expected to be the first defensive back drafted.

Learning from the best

Jeff Okudah was on ESPN’s Get Up with Mike Greenburg on April 14. During the talk, Okudah discussed the NFL players he models his game after.

He also talked about his love for studying film with Greenburg.

The 2019 Jim Thorpe award finalist says he treats every practice like it is game day. This is a trait every GM looks for in a player.

Okudah’s fit

Former NFL DB Ryan Clark was also on ‘Get Up’ with Mike Greenburg and Jeff Okudah. Clark did his research saying, “We watched 52 minutes of a point of attack tape of Jeff Okudah.” He layed praise for the OSU product, “Every catch, and there wasn’t a lot of them, was a tough catch.” This is very high praise from a DB who spent thirteen years in the NFL.

Okudah will be a great fit on any team as he is a lockdown corner with great chase down speed. A defensive back every team can use.

On April 23, he is projected to be taken between pick 3 and 7 in most mock drafts.

