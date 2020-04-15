Jim Kelly on Tom Brady Leaving the Patriots, “We’ll See him in the Super Bowl”

Jim Kelly knows that Tom Brady leaving the Patriots is enough of a reason for any team in the AFC East to get excited. When a rival loses a player like Brady, the other teams in the division must capitalize.

Jim Kelly happy Brady is in the NFC

The former Buffalo Bill and Hall of Fame Quarterback is not only happy that Brady is out of the AFC East, but he is also happy he is out of the AFC.

Brady and the Patriots have dominated the AFC East since 2001, and there is a chance for a new to make a stand.

While the Buffalo Bills made the playoffs last year, they still have plenty to improve on, especially at quarterback.

Kelly hoping for big year from Josh Allen

Allen is heading into his third season, and while he has flashed athletic ability and a rocket arm, he has failed to show consistency. Regardless of the opposing team’s quarterback, Allen must settle into a grove if the Bills are going to dethrone the Patriots and challenge the Chiefs.

https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1245134279056789506?s=20

Adding star wideout, Stefon Diggs, will certainly help Allen. While the Bill’s defense has been stout, the offense has lacked playmakers. A reliable big-play target for Allen to form a connection with is crucial for him and his offense to take the next step.

"Not only does Buffalo have good receivers, but they're balanced, underrated, and each of the three win with the same calling card — separation."@PFF ranks Bills as best wide receiving corps in the NFL: https://t.co/Nk3uqnXINd pic.twitter.com/ZMvsiX2701 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 2, 2020

Division may be up for grabs, but is the AFC?

If the Patriots are serious about rolling with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham for 2021, then the Bills could expect another playoff season and potentially a division title.

Looking at the current state of all AFC East teams, the Bills winning the division, should not surprise anyone. It’s the other AFC teams that pose a threat to Kelly’s idea of seeing Brady in the Super Bowl.

Teams like the Ravens, Titans and defending champion Chiefs, will make it a challenge for the Bills to have a shot at the Lombardi.

With that being said, if Allen takes a big step forward, this team could be very dangerous.