Nine Florida women’s swimmers and divers awarded SEC Postseason Honors

Despite having their remarkable season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, nine members of the Florida Gators women’s swimming and diving team were given SEC postseason honors.

All-SEC Second Team

The Gators have a strong representation on the All-SEC Second Team. Eight Gators appeared on the team:

Emma Ball

Leah Braswell

Sherridon Dressel

Bella Garofalo

Vanessa Pearl

Elizabeth Perez

Emma Whitner

This season saw Ball’s first career All-American honors in three events: the 100 back, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. During the regular season, she picked up three individual wins and was a part of nine winning relays.

In her sophomore season, Braswell was recognized as an All-American for the first time in her young career in the 500 and 1,650 free. Dressel earned seven All-American honors as well as winning two medals in the SEC Championships. Garofalo set the pace for Florda’s second-fastest 400 free relay in program history. Pearl was honored with All-American status in five events.

Perez had an 11th place finish on the platform in the NCAA Diving Zones in March. Whitner picked up her first career SEC medal with a second-place platform finish and a new personal record of 285.45.

This is the second straight year receiving SEC postseason honors for Ball, Braswell, Dressel, Garofalo and Pearl. These five were on the All-SEC team last year.

All-Freshman Team

Two Gators, Kathleen Golding and Allie Piccirillo, were selected to the All-Freshman team. Golding won six individual events in the regular season, including being a part of four relay victories. Piccirillo finished as the top freshman in the 200 fly.

Before COVID-19

Before the global pandemic put the sports world on hold, the Gators were on track for a special season. Florida was ranked No. 7 in the country and held a record of 11-1. The Gators placed second in the SEC Championships for the second year in a row, missing first place by only 28.5 points. The team finsihed the event with five medals over the span of a week. The season didn’t finish before holding the NCAA Championships.