Home / Feature Sports News / Nine Florida women’s swimmers and divers awarded SEC Postseason Honors

Nine Florida women’s swimmers and divers awarded SEC Postseason Honors

Zach Oliveri April 15, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Sports, Gators Swimming and Diving 44 Views

Despite having their remarkable season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, nine members of the Florida Gators women’s swimming and diving team were given SEC postseason honors.

All-SEC Second Team

The Gators have a strong representation on the All-SEC Second Team. Eight Gators appeared on the team:

  • Emma Ball
  • Leah Braswell
  • Sherridon Dressel
  • Bella Garofalo
  • Vanessa Pearl
  • Elizabeth Perez
  • Emma Whitner

This season saw Ball’s first career All-American honors in three events: the 100 back, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. During the regular season, she picked up three individual wins and was a part of nine winning relays.

In her sophomore season, Braswell was recognized as an All-American for the first time in her young career in the 500 and 1,650 free. Dressel earned seven All-American honors as well as winning two medals in the SEC Championships. Garofalo set the pace for Florda’s second-fastest 400 free relay in program history. Pearl was honored with All-American status in five events.

Perez had an 11th place finish on the platform in the NCAA Diving Zones in March. Whitner picked up her first career SEC medal with a second-place platform finish and a new personal record of 285.45.

This is the second straight year receiving SEC postseason honors for Ball, Braswell, Dressel, Garofalo and Pearl. These five were on the All-SEC team last year.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSwimDv/status/1250156873988239360

All-Freshman Team

Two Gators, Kathleen Golding and Allie Piccirillo, were selected to the All-Freshman team. Golding won six individual events in the regular season, including being a part of four relay victories. Piccirillo finished as the top freshman in the 200 fly.

Before COVID-19

Before the global pandemic put the sports world on hold, the Gators were on track for a special season. Florida was ranked No. 7 in the country and held a record of 11-1. The Gators placed second in the SEC Championships for the second year in a row, missing first place by only 28.5 points. The team finsihed the event with five medals over the span of a week. The season didn’t finish before holding the NCAA Championships.

About Zach Oliveri

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Redskins prepare for the NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins are preparing for the NFL Draft, which is a week from Thursday. …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties