Redskins prepare for the NFL Draft

The Washington Redskins are preparing for the NFL Draft, which is a week from Thursday. The Redskins are expected to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The draft, scheduled for April 23-25, will be virtual, and everyone involved will work from home, per an ESPN report.

Will the Redskins consider trading back a first-round pick?

Rumors have circulated that the Redskins may trade away their 2nd pick of the draft.

However, ESPN Washington Redskins beat reporter John Keim ranked the likelihood of Washington trading down a “low-medium.”

Keim also quoted defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in January saying, “It all starts for us with the penetrative, disruptive defensive linemen.”

Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington explained that if they were to trade down, Washington would still select from the top 10, including Isaiah Simmons. Trading down would give them more picks in the draft, allowing for a faster rebuild. In addition, the Redskins currently do not have a second-round pick.

Check out the tweet below to see Charley Casserly explain one scenario where the Redskins may trade back:

What would it take for the #Redskins to trade back? Allow @CharleyCasserly to explain. FULL VIDEO FROM THE FORMER GM: https://t.co/mzaTUof6hf pic.twitter.com/7zq7Xapoeh — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) April 24, 2018

Keim thinks they won’t trade the pick.

Will the Redskins select Chase Young with the No.2 pick?

The Redskins need an edge rusher and Young, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end, who recorded 46 total tackles, 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his junior season.

#OhioState DE Chase Young — Drill tape here vs. the cut block. Eyes stay up, use the hands, play with active feet. Then we see the short-area speed to close on the QB. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/cYIdaIWWZe — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 14, 2020

Check out the following video to see Young interview with Maria Taylor and show no shortage of confidence in his draft stock:

Is Chase Young the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft? He tells @MariaTaylor he knows he is. pic.twitter.com/KvTYVLj39z — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2020

When asked if Young is the definite choice for the Redskins with their No.2 pick, Keim answered with certainty:

In other news…

Is Haskins the future at quarterback?

With Dwayne Haskins’ early struggles and late-season success, many analysts think the old staff failed to give Haskins the support needed to improve and be successful as a rookie. However, Doug Williams, the Redskins’ senior vice president of player development, said the starting job is Haskins to lose in 2020, per Bleacher Report.

Nevertheless, the second-year Ohio State product will have much to improve on in the offseason. Although he finished the last four games of the season with a 64.8% completion rate for 711 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception, Haskins struggled overall.

His 58.6% completion rate failed to make the list of top 32 NFL quarterbacks in 2019, and his QBR stood at 26.4, per ESPN. He also produced the same amount of touchdowns as interceptions with seven each. In addition, as a starter, he led the team to a 2-5 record in 2019.

Haskins’ up-and-down rookie season is discussed extensively in the media and on Twitter. Notably, PFF analyst Nick Akridge made a thread on Twitter to explain Dwayne Haskins’ rookie performance, documenting both his struggles and his highlights.

Keim said no one knows if Haskins is the long-term answer yet:

Will the ownership let new head coach Ron Rivera take control and coach?

Keim thinks the ownership should give Rivera some leeway and let him decide how to run the team. Check out the clip below to hear Keim explain what he thinks the owners should do and why: