Oct 3, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Giants 24-10. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings getting ready for 2020 NFL Draft

Kerry-Ann Chung April 15, 2020 Uncategorized 31 Views

As the 2020 NFL draft approaches, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to replace the offensive production that it is currently missing.

The Vikings hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. Next week, the team will be in search of someone who can potentially replace Stefon Diggs. General Manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer will be looking to select a new receiver for the upcoming season.

Vikings looking to select a receiver

The Draft will Take place on August 23-25. As the draft slowly approaches, the Vikings will be looking towards building an offensive team with a running game as strong as last season.

Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in late March after being with the Vikings since he was drafted in 2015. This decision was made after a storm of events that eventually led to a draft capital that could not be passed up. The Vikings were able to seal the deal with the Bills with a first, fifth, and sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Now, with the absence of what was once of the top competitor for Minnesota, it will be interesting to see how the draft will unfold.

ESPN NFL national reporter Courtney Cronin who covers the Vikings believes that it will be nearly impossible to replace talent Diggs displayed.

“For Minnesota now they have to move on and figure out yes we are still a run first team but Stefon Diggs brought a lot to the table and replacing that production is not going to be easy.”

“You decide that you can probably get just as good of a receiver. If not one, or two, maybe even three in this draft because Diggs brought so much to the table. It’s not like one player can truly replace all that of what was kind of culminated  into the foundation of  Diggs.” – Courtney Cronin

Looking forward to next week, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking at this year’s selection as a way of remolding the offense into a high ranked team across the league.

