Will Muschamp Making the Best of It

Will Muschamp is like many people affected by COVID-19. He’s trying to figure it out and simultaneously do his part.

In his fifth year in Columbia, the South Carolina head football coach talked online coaching, Madden tournaments and charitable efforts with Steve Russell.

@CoachWMuschamp joins @SteveRussell850 to talk about how he's staying connected with his team, his thoughts on how good a team he could be, and his work with 'Feed our Heroes'. https://t.co/kC6b1Kj6Q5 — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) April 15, 2020

Helping Frontline Workers

Muschamp and his wife Carol created the “Feed Our Heroes” Foundation to feed healthcare workers in Richland, Sumter and Lexington counties.

“We’re just sitting at dinner brainstorming, thinking ‘What can we do to help? We’ve got some means. Let’s see what we can do to help,'” he said.

Every day people working in healthcare fight for our health & safety. To show gratitude, @CoachWMuschamp teamed up with community leaders to create Feed Our Heroes, helping provide meals to front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic To contribute, visit https://t.co/lSHGCqLC1d pic.twitter.com/8TcaWqCbEU — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) April 7, 2020

He pointed to the countless hours that healthcare employees are working to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, the foundation raised enough money so far to feed every hospital in those counties three times a week for six to eight weeks.

Muschamp on starting the effort:

No Spring? No Problem

Carolina only got about five days of spring practice before the shutdown. But the meetings still go on.

The Gamecocks have daily position meetings five days a week ranging from 45 minutes to an hour. They’re trying to “break things down” by position. Those conversations are more abstract than technical.

Muschamp on meetings and mental health:

South Carolina’s leadership group even meets with inspirational speaker Dr. Kevin Elko once a week to discuss leading through times of crisis and adversity.

“We set up a Madden competition for our team and some different things,” he said. “I think staying connected right now is really, really important.”

Looking Toward Fall

Despite all this, South Carolina still has a potential football season on the horizon.

Mike Bobo, the new offensive coordinator, had some time to evaluate/work with his players over those five days of spring ball. Muschamp said in-person work really helps new coaches evaluate what players can do.

He said there are similarities between Bobo’s system and 2019 OC Brian Callahan’s. One difference could be more formations under center but it’s not set in stone.

Muschamp on change to under center:

Furthermore, the Gamecocks must also deal with roster turnover.

A roster rundown:

But, the 2020 season is still up in the air as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and could experience a second wave in the fall.

South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner and the SEC’s other ADs have weekly discussions with Commissioner Greg Sankey about plans and future events. But Muschamp isn’t concerning himself with that until he hears otherwise.

Muschamp on what coaches will do:

But right now it’s more about healthcare workers and those going through tough financial circumstances for him. More than ever it’s important to stay positive.