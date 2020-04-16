Yankees’ Kahnle Wants MLB Back Soon

In the middle of April, the NBA Playoffs should just be beginning. The MLB season should be approaching its first month of completion. The NCAA basketball season should have ended and college baseball should be in the middle of the season.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, all professional and collegiate sports in America have been suspended indefinitely. Middle relief pitcher of the New York Yankees, Tommy Kahnle, voiced his opinion on his desire for the MLB season to start.

Yankees Strong Pitching Lineup

Kahnle is a right-handed, middle reliever on the strong pitching ration of the New York Yankees. Entering the 2020 season, the Yankees signed Garret Cole to a record nine-year, $324 million contract. Cole will join Luis Severino and Aroldis Chapman to create a top pitching staff in the MLB.

Last season, the Yankees lost to the Houston Astros in the ALCS series 4-2 after having an outstanding 103-59 regular-season record. The Yankees are hungry for a championship after the Astros’ cheating scandal involving electronic sign-stealing broke.

Kahnle Speaks His Mind

Major League Baseball had originally set the start of the season for March 26 before being suspended. At first, the season start was expected to be postponed until June but currently, league officials are unsure when the season will resume due to the wide outbreak of COVID-19.

Kanhle told ABC that he personally really misses the competition of baseball and wants to play.

The MLB and other professional sports are all brainstorming ways to prevent losing the 2020 sports seasons. Some ideas include starting seasons late and not playing the full seasons. Leagues are also exploring playing games in isolated areas with no fans.

In light of the new ideas, Kahnle says that he is fine with trying out new MLB season formations because he and other players just want to play baseball.