Chris Leak reflects on his time at UF

Former Gator quarterback Chris Leak joined Sportscene with Steve Russell today to reflect on his time at the University of Florida. Most notably, Leak led the Gators to a BCS National Championship win following the 2006 regular season.

Leak’s Accomplishments

Leak arrived on campus at UF in 2003. As a true freshman, he led the football team with a 6-3 record. This was the highest winning percentage of any freshman quarterback in the country. He also ranked second in SEC history for a true freshman QB in completions (168), yards (2,167) and touchdowns (14). Leak became the second Gator freshman QB to defeat three top-15 teams during his first season.

His senior year Florida beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Tostitos BCS National Championship game. Leak led the Gators in a whopping 41-14 victory over the Buckeyes. Not only did he walk away with a national championship ring, but he also was chosen as Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Leak is thankful for his time as a Gator.

Life after college

Leak wasn’t selected in the 2007 draft but was signed by the Chicago Bears right after. He spent the NFL preseason with the Bears and then was cut early in September.

Following the NFL, Leak spent time in both the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League.

Later, Leak joined the Gators’ football staff under head coach Will Muschamp in 2013. He served as a quality control coach at first, then a graduate assistant and later promoted to wide receivers coach.

In 2016, Leak left Gainesville and headed to Orlando. He took a job as head coach of the Edgewater High School football team. He resigned from this position in October of 2016.

Leak is still involved with football. On Sportscene today he shared what he is currently up to.

The future of Gator football

Leak has high hopes for the Gators and a lot of faith in head coach Dan Mullen. Leak played under Mullen at Florida. Mullen served as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the time.