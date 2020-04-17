Leonard Fournette Wants the Jaguars to Sign Cam Newton

Leonard Fournette wants the Jacksonville Jaguars to sign Cam Newton.

What Happened

With no disrespect to current quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Jaguar’s lead running back posted a since-deleted Instagram post of Newton and himself.

Fournette also went onto ESPN’s ” First Take” on Thursday and talked about why he wanted Newton on the team, his main point being Super Bowl experience.

Leonard Fournette makes his pitch for Cam Newton to join the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/kEADekbmls — First Take (@FirstTake) April 16, 2020

Newton vs Minshew

Newton is currently one of the top free agents due to the Carolina Panthers dropping him on March 24 after nine seasons with the team.

Newton was the first pick in the 2011 draft, the 2011 rookie of the year, a three-time pro bowler and former NFL MVP.

Though dealing with injuries and only playing two games this past season, the QB has a blend of size, arm strength and speed. He led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and is arguably one of the best QBs in the game.

The possible addition of Newton would create competition for Minshew, who secured the QB position after the Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

Minshew is the Jaguars’ only real quarterback with regular-season experience. He was a sixth-round choice in the 2019 draft but set a team rookie record for passing (3,271) and passing touchdowns (21). Behind Minshew is Josh Dobbs, who has only recorded 30 snaps.

With Foles sustaining a collarbone injury at the beginning of the season, Minshew Mania started. The rookie helped the Jaguars to finish the season off at 6-10. He started in 12 games and also completed 60% of his throws.

Jacksonville has repeatedly expressed their faith in Minshew, but the team also said that they want to add another QB into the mix. The team has talked about wanting to add competition, not just for the quarterback spot, but for everyone.

The possibility of adding Newton to the mix would definitely create that competition.