FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif Jameis Winston, Jadeveon Clowney and Newtown didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. The three former No. 1 overall draft picks are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Leonard Fournette Wants the Jaguars to Sign Cam Newton

Sasha Stein April 17, 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 36 Views

Leonard Fournette wants the Jacksonville Jaguars to sign Cam Newton.

What Happened

With no disrespect to current quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Jaguar’s lead running back posted a since-deleted Instagram post of Newton and himself.

Fournette also went onto ESPN’s ” First Take” on Thursday and talked about why he wanted Newton on the team, his main point being Super Bowl experience.

Newton vs Minshew

Newton is currently one of the top free agents due to the Carolina Panthers dropping him on March 24 after nine seasons with the team.

Newton was the first pick in the 2011 draft, the 2011 rookie of the year, a three-time pro bowler and former NFL MVP.

Though dealing with injuries and only playing two games this past season, the QB has a blend of size, arm strength and speed. He led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and is arguably one of the best QBs in the game.

The possible addition of Newton would create competition for Minshew, who secured the QB position after the Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

Minshew is the Jaguars’ only real quarterback with regular-season experience. He was a sixth-round choice in the 2019 draft but set a team rookie record for passing (3,271) and passing touchdowns (21). Behind Minshew is Josh Dobbs, who has only recorded 30 snaps.

With Foles sustaining a collarbone injury at the beginning of the season, Minshew Mania started. The rookie helped the Jaguars to finish the season off at 6-10. He started in 12 games and also completed 60% of his throws.

Jacksonville has repeatedly expressed their faith in Minshew, but the team also said that they want to add another QB into the mix. The team has talked about wanting to add competition, not just for the quarterback spot, but for everyone.

The possibility of adding Newton to the mix would definitely create that competition.

