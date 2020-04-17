Marlon Davidson is Ready for the Next Level as the NFL Draft Awaits

Marlon Davidson is primed for the start of the NFL Draft and beyond.

Although still on schedule, the NFL Draft that was once set to take place in Las Vegas is now being held virtually.

Taking place next week from April 23-25, team personnel are to conduct the draft alone, outside of their facilities and communicate through the internet and phone, according to a memo sent out to all 32 NFL teams.

Despite the uncontrollable changes, Davidson still knows his worth and what he can bring to the table for any NFL team that picks him.

The Auburn defensive end notes his competitive nature is what pushes him to always find a way to win. This also means he is willing to search for any possible edge he can find over his opponent if it helps him.

Due to the coronavirus, social distancing also affects preparation for the NFL Draft. Davidson has been working out alone, and he is using fields in his hometown of Greenville, Ala. to stay active.

Davidson had the chance to play in the NFL following his junior season but decided to return for his final year. He wanted to showcase his skills and prove to himself and to NFL teams that he is a first-round talent. Having the opportunity to earn his degree for his family played a factor, too.

Decorated Career at Auburn

As a five-star prospect coming out of high school, Davidson had a picker’s choice when deciding where to play college ball. He chose to stay in-state and signed with Auburn over Alabama.

With a 6-foot-3-inch, 284-pound frame, Davidson played early and often in his Auburn career. He started all 13 games in his freshman campaign. He concluded it by making the 2016 SEC All-Freshman Football Team.

His consistency did not drop, as he only missed one game his entire college career.

During his final act, Davidson won the SEC defensive lineman of the week award four times in his senior year (Tulane, Kent State, Arkansas, Samford).

Davidson was also a consensus first-team selection by both AP and coaches in the 2019 All-SEC Football Team.

After four years, Davidson finished in eighth for most sacks in Auburn history with 17.

Potential Landing Spots for Davidson

The NFL Draft is fluid, especially as time gets closer and closer to the first team being on the clock. However, around a week out from the draft, Davidson has a second-round grade. With many mock drafts projecting Davidson to be off the board in the early or middle part of the second round.

Davidson was not one of the 58 prospects confirmed to participate in the virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/qPGsp5uHDH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2020

One mock draft has the Cleveland Browns selecting Davidson in the second round as the 41st pick. Another has the Houston Texans picking Davidson one pick earlier. While a third mock draft has the L.A. Rams choosing Davidson on the second day of the draft at 57.