Gators Add Graduate Transfer Emily Sullivan to the Roster

The Gators women’s basketball team has added a graduate transfer to their roster. Emily Sullivan is a six-foot-four forward who will be transferring from North Carolina. The Indiana native played in over 50 games at NC. She is eligible to play for Florida immediately in the 2020-2021 season.

Gators women’s basketball head coach Cameron Newbauer shared the news on his social media on Thursday.

Thrilled to officially welcome @emrosesullivan to the @GatorsWBK family! A really special young lady and 🏀 player to add to this group, #GatorNation 🐊🧡🏀.#GoGators https://t.co/wLMKdXJLZv — Cameron Newbauer (@camnew) April 18, 2020

In high school, Sullivan was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and was selected as an All-State of Indiana in 2016. She also led the entire state of Indiana in blocked shots. She appeared in more than 20 games in both of her freshman and sophomore years at NC.

As a freshman, she averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in her 21 appearances. In her second season, Sullivan shot 51.4 percent from the floor. She also recorded a career-high 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting against Radford. In her third season, Sullivan missed most of the campaign due to an injury.

Her success is also seen off the court as she has been named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll twice.

Sullivan is the second graduate transfer to join the Gators under Newbauer’s staff. The previous graduate transfer was Paulina Hersler, who joined the Gators in the 2017-2018 season. She thrived in the Gators’ system with averages of 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Coach Newbauer believes that Sullivan will bring value on both ends of the floor.

“Emily provides us with more depth in the front court with her size and length. Her ability to score with her back to the basket, her shooting touch on the perimeter and her rebounding skills will all add value to our team.”

The Indiana native shared her commitment on her twitter page last Thursday.

After much consideration, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the university of Florida 🧡🐊 Blessed and excited for this chapter in my life. New school, new number #deuces #chompchomp pic.twitter.com/BKiThq6a6k — Emily 🌹 (@emrosesullivan) April 16, 2020

Other Recent Signees

Another recent addition to the roster was Netherlands native Floor Toonders. Toonders is a six-foot-four freshman forward who signed with the Gators last week. She enters the Gators as a four-star signee from Blue Star Europe. Toonders was named to the All-Star team after guiding her U19 team to the EGBL Finals in 2019.

She expressed her excitement of playing with the Gators and how ready she is to play with competitive teams.

“After seeing the team play, I really wanted to be a part of that. I look forward to playing against some of the best competition. It will be great to play with such good teammates and for me to improve my game.”

Sullivan and Toonders join Jordyn Meritt and Brynn Farrell in the 2020 class. The Gators will also see the return of guard Danielle Rainey who missed the previous season with an ACL injury.

They will also be returning six players from last season, including four starters.