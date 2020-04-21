Gronkowski and Brady Together Again

Rob Gronkowski is making a comeback to the NFL. And what better way than to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

After retiring in March 2019, Gronkowski is ready to come back and according to a league source, Tampa Bay was the only place he would play.

And with these two, 2020 has the potential to be the year that Tampa Bay breaks their 13-year playoff drought. Tampa Bay’s drought is the longest in the NFC and second longest in the NFL.

Terms of the Trade

The Buccs will receive Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in exchange for the Buccaneers’ fourth-round pick. This trade is also pending a physical.

As only @RobGronkowski can do just got voice message from him with simply and Gronkly said, “I’m baaaaaackkkkkk!” He’s stoked. All moved very quickly @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 21, 2020

Even though he was coming out of retirement, the two teams still had to work out a trade since Gronkowski still had a year left on his contract with the Patriots.

Gronkowski has one year and $9 million remaining on his current deal with New England. An additional $1 million from a workout bonus and a per-game roster bonus.

History

Like Brady, Gronkowski has never played for another team than the Patriots. In his last NFL season though he hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

From 2010-2018, Brady and Gronkowski connected on 78 touchdowns, the most in the NFL. The 78 touchdowns are also twice as many as Brady has thrown to any other player.

In those 9 years, he caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards.

Before retirement, he had a nine-year career that featured three Super Bowl wins. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Injuries did plague Gronkowski during his career though. He missed 29 games throughout his career and 13 games came in his last three seasons.