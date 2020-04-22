Coach Newbauer talks Gator women’s hoops new players and season

The Gators women’s basketball team finished there season dead even with a record of 15-15. In conference play, however, they over 6-10. In this third season with Florida, Cam Newbauer and his team have improved every season. Now during the stay-at-home orders, coach and the team reflect on the season as well as prepare mentally and physically for next year.

Newbauer ready for next year

The 2019-2020 season was good in the eyes of the head coach. Florida may have not finished with a winning record, but some of the losses came down to the wire with a one basket deficit. The orange and blue pulled off comeback victories like the one against Ole Miss, but coach Cam is hopeful for the future.

Transfers and new comers

Grad transfer Emily Sullivan comes from North Carolina. Sullivan played for the Tarheels, for all four years. While the 6’4 forward sat at most of the season due to injury, she scored nine points and 14 rebounds against NC Central in December.

Additionally, Florida hoops also has a new comer for the 2020 season. Hailing all the way from the Netherlands, Floor Toonders is one that Cam Newbauer hopes will add some international flare to the orange and blue. She earned a four-star rank from Blue Star Europe. And she represented her country in the 2019 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championships where she averaged around eight points in 24 minutes.

The 41-year-old coach is hopeful that both Sullivan and Toonders will see plenty of time on the court.

Gator Nation – we've got another exciting addition we want y'all to know about!! Join us in welcoming @emrosesullivan to the Gator family 🐊👏✒️😁 📰 >> https://t.co/CIV2nENWuo pic.twitter.com/0IuPnKSeSv — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) April 18, 2020

Keeping upbeat during the pandemic

With all athletes leaving the University of Florida due to the coronavirus, the seniors left without a proper sendoff. The Indiana native knew he wanted to find a unique way to celebrate his seniors. So, he gathered the team together through the magic of technology and decided to have a little fun on Zoom. Utilizing fun backgrounds, Newbauer gave the senior’s a different kind of celebration, they will never forget.