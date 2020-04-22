Joe Burrow ready for NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is one of the few sporting events that has not been canceled and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is more than ready for it to happen.

Burrow’s stats

Burrow started his college career at Ohio State and transferred to LSU in 2018. He was redshirted his freshman year and didn’t get any playing time. The following season he had 226 passing yards and threw two touchdowns.

In his third and final year at Ohio State, he lost his starting quarterback position having only amassed to 61 passing yards and no touchdowns.

After transferring to LSU, he finished his first season with 2,894 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He had 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns in his second year leading the team to win a national championship while receiving the Heisman Trophy.

The draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first draft pick and are expected to draft Burrow. Despite the speculation, the quarterback said he is not worried about what happens on Thursday.

“With the draft, you know anything can happen,” Burrow said. “I’ve been watching the draft too many years to expect where I’m going, but I wouldn’t say I’m stressed about it.”

He said all of his meetings with teams have taken place over Skype and Zoom for the past few weeks due to the coronavirus.

“All the stuff you would’ve done in person on draft visits you’re doing on the phone or on Zoom right now,” Burrow said. “It’s been an interesting couple of weeks as far as interviews go.”

Despite the difference in recent preparation for the draft, the Heisman winner said that he is entering the draft with the same mentality as he had to go into Ohio State and LSU. He said he wants everyone to know that he knows how to do his job.

Burrow seems eager for the draft and to get back on the field as he made it clear he is ready to work hard for whichever team drafts him.