Joe Burrow ready to Hear his name called on Draft Night

At 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Bengals will be “on the clock” for the 2020 NFL draft. Cincinnati will not hesitate before announcing Joe Burrow, LSU’s quarterback, as the first overall pick.

Burrow is likely to go first overall

During the 2019 college season, Burrow lit up opposing defenses en route to a perfect season and LSU winning the national championship.

If (when) Joe Burrow goes first overall next Thursday night, he'll join Cam Newton as the only players in the NFL's common era to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and be selected first overall in the same year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2020

The senior quarterback completed 76.3% of his passes threw for 5,671 along with 60 touchdowns. These are incredible numbers, especially when looking at the opposing defenses. Teams like, Alabama, Auburn Clemson and Florida have plenty of NFL talent, yet they could not stop the Tiger’s offense.

A season of that magnitude does not happen overnight. Burrow understands that this is his hard work paying off, but he still has a long way to go.

Burrow entering with the same mentality

Expectations are huge for Burrow. The 23-year-old Ohio native just hoisted a national championship for LSU and is now expected to return to Ohio to right the ship for the struggling Bengals.

In order to live up to these high expectations, Burrow will be relying on what got him here.

First player to be picked virtually?

If the Bengals do select Burrow, it will be the first pick in a very unusual draft. With COVID-19 forcing populated events to shut down, the draft will be online.

It will be interesting to see how the league handles and viewers will likely see Burrow as the first player to show how the rest of the night goes.

With the draft being online, all of the teams’ meetings with players have been switched to virtual as well.

In-person or virtual, once Burrow learns where he will start his NFL career, nothing else matters. He will be tasked with carrying the weight of a franchise and he has more than enough talent to do so. His athleticism combined with incredible pocket awareness will lead to some spectacular plays where he can show off his poise and accuracy.