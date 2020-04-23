Home / Feature Sports News / Former Gator looks to make NFL return
Ethan Curtis April 23, 2020 Feature Sports News, Football, Former Gators, Gators Sports 13 Views

After three years away from the league, former Gator great Percy Harvin is looking to make his NFL return.

Decision to Return

Harvin told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that his “itch came back” to play football. Numerous injuries slowed his career but the former first-rounder is ready to make his return.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Harvin was the 22 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and won the Super Bowl in 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Harvin, who turns 32 next month, had hip surgery in August in Gainesville. The doctors told him there was a blockage that could’ve been there since high school. This was a big turning point for Harvin who was using the handrail to get up and down the stairs last summer.

A dynamic player

Whenever on the field, Harvin was and still could be one of the fastest and shiftiest players. In case you may have forgotten, this is what he was doing to NFL defenders.

In his eight seasons in the league (75 games played), Harvin amassed nearly 5,000 yards of offense and 32 total touchdowns. Migraine issues played a big part in slowing his career down but he feels like the time is right to return.

Where will he land?

It’s hard to exactly say what team might take a chance on him, especially with the coronavirus’s current impact on sports. Maybe the Vikings take another chance on their former player after dealing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Also with tonight’s NFL Draft starting, teams will fill out positional needs. Regardless, Harvin’s skill set allows him to line up on the outside, in the slot, or even in the backfield.

Whatever the case is, a dynamic player and Gator great is looking to make his return. In the meantime here are some of his best highlights in a Florida uniform.

