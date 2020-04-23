Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney Still Available

With his free-agency market still open, Jadeveon Clowney may find himself in Tennessee or back in Seattle during this offseason.

Clowney’s Asking Price

Clowney was drafted back in 2014 by the Houston Texans during as the first overall pick. In 2019, Clowney landed with the Seattle Seahawks after being traded before the 2019 season. During his time with Seattle, he recorded 31 combined tackles, 13 sacks and seven tackles for Losses.

Early on, several teams tried making an offer including the Dolphins, Jets, Tennessee, and even the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN NFL Reporter Dianna Russini, the asking price of $20 million per year was too high for certain organizations.

According to John Schneider, GM for Seattle, their is a possibility the team may still retain Clowney but for now, they will pursue new deals.

#Seahawks GM John Schneider says he couldn't continue to wait on Jadeveon Clowney, so they went onto sign other pass rushers in free agency (Irvin, Mayowa). He says door is not closed on Clowney returning. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 21, 2020

Despite lowering the price from $20 million a year to about $17- $18 million a year, Clowney has had no luck in securing a team to the upcoming season.

What’s next for Jadeveon Clowney

The 2020 NFL draft will take place Thursday so we will see what teams have in terms of money to spend and need at Clowney’s position. According to Russini, the Tennessee Titans are currently looking at Clowney. Titans GM Jon Robinson has reportedly been speaking to Jadeveon Clowney and his team.

“As of right now it looks like Seattle or Tennessee but we will see if more teams get involved,” Russini said.