Jacksonville Jaguars draft selections focus on strengthen defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to reinforce their defense and add some new weapons for quarterback Gardner Minshew in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 2, Pick No. 42: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

In his final season at Colorado, Shenault led the Buffs with 764 receiving yards and 11 catches for over 20 yards. The wide receiver became an offensive leader at Colorado and has the potential to do the same with the Jaguars. The wide receiver has battled with injuries over the course of his career but is currently cleared to play. After mainly focusing on the defense in the early rounds of the draft, the Jaguars made the necessary pick to complement wide receiver D.J. Chark. Shenault has the potential to quickly become a much-needed target for Minshew and the Jaguars’ struggling offense.

Round 3, Pick No. 73: DL DaVon Hamiliton, Ohio State

Jacksonville continued to focus on the strength of its defensive line when drafting DaVon Hamiliton. At Ohio State, the defensive lineman totaled 21 tackles for loss for 84 yards and seven sacks. The Jaguars have the ability to develop strong defensive linemen like former defensive end Calais Campbell. With Campbell gone and the addition of edge K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville added further depth to their defensive line with Hamiliton.

Round 4, Pick No. 116: OT Ben Bartch, St. John’s

The Jaguars fourth round selection isn’t the traditional offensive lineman. During his four years at St. John’s, Bartch made the transition from a tight end to the line. He was the sole NCAA Division III attendee at the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl but didn’t play due to injury. The Jaguars see the potential to develop Bartch into an NFL lineman that can protect Minshew.

Round 4, Pick No. 137: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

The Jaguars acquired the pick from the Broncos after trading cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver. After drafting CJ Henderson in the first round of the draft, the Jaguars were looking to further the depth chart. While at Michigan State, the corner recorded seven interceptions and 66 solo tackles. Jacksonville will look to quickly develop Scott and Henderson into potential starting cornerbacks over the off season.

Round 4, Pick No. 140: LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Quarterman is a strong linebacker who proved himself against ACC defenses while at Miami. The former Hurricane recorded 356 tackles and 12.5 sacks during his four years in Miami. Jacksonville was in a need of talent at the linebacker position and may have found it in Quarterman. The Jaguars secured depth by drafting Quarterman and former LSU Tiger K’Lavon Chaisson in the first round of the draft.

Round 5, Pick No. 157: S Daniel Thomas, Auburn

The Jaguars heavily emphasized the need to strengthen their defense with the selection of Daniel Thomas. The former Auburn safety started the final two seasons of his college career, becoming the Tiger’s second leading tackler in his final season. Thomas recorded five interceptions, 122 solo tackles and forced three fumbles as a Tiger. Thomas could be a complementary safety to current Jaguar and former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison.

Round 5, Pick No. 165: WR Collin Johnson, Texas

The Jaguars have options at wide receiver with D.J. Chark and Chris Conley but expanded with the addition of Johnson. Despite missing part of his senior season due to injury, the wide receiver was a leader among Texas receivers. While at Texas, Johnson recorded 15 touchdowns and 2,624 receiving yards. Johnson will join second round pick Laviska Shenault as two viable options at wide receiver.

Round 6, Pick No. 189: QB Jake Luton, Oregon State

The Jaguars have found magic in drafting quarterbacks in the sixth round of the draft. With Minshew and Josh Dobbs as the only two quarterbacks on the roster it was clear Jacksonville needed other options. The Jaguars plan to start Minshew next season and he could have a valuable backup in Luton. In his senior season at Oregon State the quarterback had a breakthrough year, throwing for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Round 6, Pick No. 206: TE Tyler Davis, Georgia Tech

The graduate transfer out of Georgia Tech gives the Jaguars further options at the tight end position. During his four college seasons, Davis scored eight touchdowns and recorded 648 receiving yards. Davis could be a backup to current tight ends Tyler Eifert and James O’Shaughnessy while learning the Jaguars’ playbook.

Round 7, Pick No. 223: CB Chris Claybrooks, Memphis

It was clear Jacksonville is adjusting their current situation at cornerback by drafting Chris Claybrooks. The rookie out of Memphis was the Jaguars third corner selected in the draft. Claybrooks knows both sides of the ball after switching from receiver to corner during his time at Memphis. With offensive and defensive knowledge the Jaguars could place him in special teams’ situations.