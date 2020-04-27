Nembhard and Mann Opt for NBA Draft

Heading into the 2020-2021 season, Florida could be without its top guards as Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann have declared for the NBA Draft.

Florida teammates Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann have both declared for the draft and will test the waters, via @GoodmanHoops. Nembhard has signed with Jaafar Choufani, who is one of just 23 agents that are NCAA-certified, meaning he’ll retain his ability to return to Florida. pic.twitter.com/nS6IYmL5jF — NBA Planet (@nbaplanet_) April 27, 2020

Another shot for Nembhard at the draft

Florida’s Andrew Nembhard declared for the NBA Draft, but, like Tre Mann, retained the option to return to Gators next year. — Dan Shugart (@WEARDanShugart) April 27, 2020

Florida announced on Sunday that both guards have decided to test the waters of the draft. While the two players have opted out of next year’s NCAA season, they both left the chance to return on the board.

This decision is smart for both players. Nembhard, who averaged 11.2 ppg, entered the draft last season but returned to Florida. Nembhard may not hear his name called for a second straight year. However, Florida would gladly welcome back one of their most consistent leaders.

Entering the draft a surprise for Mann

The 6’4″ freshman joined the Gators as a five-star recruit and had high expectations. While talent was flashed, he certainly did not fill the stat sheet. Mann averaged 5.3 ppg and .07 apg. Those numbers are low and any team that considers drafting Mann will be drafting him on his potential.

While his potential is there, teams scouting him did not even get a full season look at him. Florida seemed to be on its way to a spot in the tournament before the coronavirus pandemic put the sports world on hold.

Like Nembhard, Mann retained his NCAA eligibility if he goes undrafted.

Possible outcomes

Going undrafted is discouraging for young athletes. It is certainly possible that one or neither hear their names called. If that happens, they have options. Returning to school seems like the likeliest, but playing overseas is also an option.

If both players opt to not return to Florida, the Gators will have players in place. Ques Glover and Tyree Appleby would most likely fill the void left be the departing guards.

While Florida may lose to guards, they will be gaining a new forward. Colin Castleton is transferring from Michigan to Florida for his junior season. The 6’11” Daytona Beach native brings some serious size to the Gators for next season.